More flights under ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine



New Delhi: A total of three flights carrying stranded Indian nationals took off from Hungary’s Budapest in the last 24 hours amid intensified Russia and Ukraine War.

The evacuation operation named as ‘Operations Ganga’ is being extensively activated from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Camps have been set up in these countries at the borders with Ukraine.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar thanked his Hungarian counterpart for extending full support for ‘Operation Ganga’.

“Third flight of Operation Ganga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi. Koszonom szepen FM Peter Szijjarto (Thank you very much) FM Peter Szijjarto,” said Jaishankar.

The second flight from Budapest left for Delhi on Saturday carrying 250 Indian nationals.

The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals had also taken off from Romania.

Immediately after the flight took off, Jaishankar had stated, “Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring.”

Further, Indian Embassy in Ukraine is rescuing stranded Indian nationals from various parts of the war-torn country and sending them to the borders with these four countries wherein Indian officials are waiting for them to cross the border.

Also, Indian embassy in Ukraine have shared a list of temporary bomb shelters created by local administration for the stranded Indian students amid intensified bombing by Russia.

The embassy in an advisory stated that Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult.

“For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up,” the advisory stated.