More leaders from other parties will join us: U’khand BJP chief



New Delhi: After inducting Independent Uttarakhand MLA Pritam Singh Panwar into the party fold, the BJP on Thursday hinted that many more prominent leaders from other parties are set to join the saffron camp before the Assembly polls in the state scheduled next year.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik said, “Many leaders from opposition parties have approached us with the wish to join the BJP. Many big names from other political parties will join thr BJP before the Assembly polls in the coming months. Every month, some big names will be joining the BJP.”

Kaushik clarified that only those with intention to serve the state will be inducted in the BJP. “Those believe in the BJP and are ready to serve people and Uttarakhand like other BJP workers are welcomed. There will be no pre-condition for the joining,” he said.

Kaushik claimed that many leaders in the opposition ranks have realised that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working round-the-clock for the development of the country and the welfare of its people.

“Realising that unlike the other political parties, the BJP governments at the Centre and the state under the guidance of the Prime Minister are working round-the-clock, many have approached us,” he claimed.

On Wednesday, Panwar, an Independent MLA from the Dhanolti Assembly constituency, had joined the saffron camp in the presence of Union minister Smriti Irani, Kaushik and others at the party’s national headquarters here.

Welcoming Panwar into the party, Kaushik had said that he (Panwar) is an influential leader who will be an asset for the BJP.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls early next year with the BJP, which has changed two chief ministers in four months, trying to win for a second consecutive term.

