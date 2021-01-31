Spread the love



















More than 500 Cyclists Participate in MRPL’s Cyclothon ‘Saksham’

Mangaluru: It was a cycling festival in the city, and more than 500 cyclists from kids to senior citizens participated in the Cyclothon “Saksham Cycle Day for Green and Clean Energy”, organized by MRPL in association with We R Cycling, MbC, MACC and Mangaluru City police, at Canara High School, Urwa here on January 31.

MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath flagged off the Cyclothon “Saksham Cycle Day for Green and Clean Energy” from Canara High School, Urwa. More than 500 cyclists from age 5 participated in the Cyclothon which passed through Mangala stadium – Lady Hill circle – Kottara and culminated back at the Canara High School grounds.

Speaking to mangalorean.com MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, “ONGC and the MRPL have organized this Cyclothon. This cycle rally is a huge success since more than 500 cyclists, including children and senior citizens, are participating in it. Being a Sunday, cyclists in large numbers have gathered here. I congratulate MRPL for organizing this Cyclothon in a well-disciplined manner taking all the necessary measures to ensure safety to the riders. This is a special programme to save the environment, especially to save the green cover and clean energy. Let MRPL hold many more programmes of such kind in the coming days with the support of the general public”.

MLA Vedavyas further said, “In Mangaluru we have a cycling community riding every day. We don’t have a proper cycling track in Mangaluru. Now under the smart city project the cycling track has been sanctioned in Mangaluru”.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Director (Refinery MRPL), Sanjay Varma said, “We are very happy to sponsor this event. We organized this event under the PCRA Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav). This is to convey the message and sensitize the masses about the conservation of petroleum products, leading to better health and environment, particularly for a country like ours, which is densely populated”.

Sanjay Varma further said, “The main aim of this rally is to bring awareness among the young generation about the effective uses of the resources and energy conservation as we all know that Energy security for the country is very very important and 80% of the crude oil is imported. We toil 24X7 to excel in energy front resource utilization and environmental protection. In the month of January, we organize various programmes in various schools and try to create awareness to save the environment. This time the theme of the event is “Green and Clean Energy”. In the coming days, we will have more such programmes to create awareness to save the environment.”

MRPL distributed Mask, Cap and T-Shirt for those who participated in the Cyclothon. After completing the Cyclothon, breakfast was served to all.