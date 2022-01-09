More trouble for actor Dileep, may be questioned again



Kochi: The actress abduction case, in which hugely popular actor Dileep is an accused, in the past few days has been taking fresh turns and twists and the latest news is the actor himself might be called in for another round of questioning, according to sources in Kerala Police.

Top police official ADGP, S. Sreejith who is heading the probe team, dropped enough ‘hints’ on Saturday that Dileep might be called again for questioning.

“We will be going forward according to the directives of the trial court,” said Sreejith.

Things started to go wary for the actor when last week, a director and the actor’s close friend Balachandra Kumar revealed that soon after Dileep was released on bail, he saw the visuals of the assault on the actress in the car.

Kumar also claimed that the visuals were handed over to the actor by a VIP and he was privy to all this. Incidentally till now, it was only the trial court which has seen these visuals.

Meanwhile, Kumar has been served a notice to appear before the magistrate, here on January 12 and his statement will be recorded.

Soon after Kumar’s disclosure became public, the State on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of six months to complete the trial in the case.

The apex court had in September granted time till February 16, 2022 to complete the trial, which was the third time the apex court granted extension.

The actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017, and Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case, spending several weeks in jail before securing bail.

He has been named as a conspirator in the case, being charged with “revenge crime”.