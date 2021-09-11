Spread the love



















Morocco’s king appoints new PM to form govt



Rabat: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Friday has appointed Aziz Akhannouch, President of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), as the new Prime Minister with the task to form a new government, a statement by the Royal Cabinet announced.

This appointment takes place in accordance with the constitutional provisions, and on the basis of the results of the legislative elections on September 8, 2021, the statement added.

Aziz Akhannouch, 61 years old, served as Minister of Agriculture from 2007 to 2017. His party the RNI dominated the legislative, municipal and regional elections on September 8, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Wednesday’s elections put an end to the rule of the Justice and Development Party, which has run a coalition government since 2011.

Like this: Like Loading...