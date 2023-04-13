Mortal Remains of Oshin Pereira to be brought to Mangaluru for Final Rites on April 17

Mangaluru: The mortal remains of Oshin Pereira (28) who died in Thailand on April 11, during the Scuba Diving session will be brought to Mangaluru for final rites on April 17.

Oshin Pereira had gone to Thailand on vacation along with her relatives. On April 11, Oshin had gone for a Scuba Diving session where she unfortunately drowned.

Oshin Pereira was the daughter of Olivia Pereira and the late Oscar Martin Pereira. She was the sister of Osborne Pereira residing at Gorigudda. She was the Granddaughter of Helen Menezes and the Late William and Late Helen Pereira.

The mortal remains will be brought to St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia, Mangaluru on April 17 at 2:15 pm, followed by Mass at 3:30 pm.

