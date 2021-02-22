Spread the love



















Mosque damaged during Delhi riots repaired by JUH

New Delhi: The Jannati Mosque in Gokulpuri, which was damaged during the riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February last year, has been repaired by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH).

Pictures of the mosque damaged by the miscreants had gone viral on social media.

JUH said that on the direction of Maulana Arshad Madani, the volunteers and members of the Jamiat helped people irrespective of their religion during the riots.

On Monday, the third phase of construction and repair work of all the four floors of the mosque was completed. The mosque has been handed over to the local people after the renovation work.

During the riots, the four walls of a cemetery in Joyoti Nagar were completely destroyed by the miscreants, which have also been repaired. Also, 30 newly constructed and repaired houses in Bhagirati Vihara and Krawal Nagar have been handed over to the people.

“The riots were horrific and planned. The role of the police and the administration during the riots has been dubious,” Madani said, adding that the government cannot escape the responsibility of planned riots.