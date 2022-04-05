Mosque loudspeakers won’t be removed forcefully: K’taka CM seeks to allay fears



Bengaluru: Reacting to the slew of developments in the state relating to religious matters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said all are equal before the government and mosque loudspeakers will not be taken down forcefully.

“All steps would be taken to ensure peace by not letting any individual or organisation take law into their hands,” he said.

He further stated that the ruling BJP has the blessings of the people. He said that he would deliver more pro-people programmes in the coming days and the crisis won’t be solved by mere issuing of statements. “There are many things behind these developments. The orders were made in 2001, 2002. The ruling BJP has not passed any order. We will keep everything in mind and take decisions,” he said referring to the ban on Muslim merchants in temples and religious fairs and the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Explaining about ‘Azaan’, Bommai said that there was already an order by the Apex Court in this regard. “There is also another order questioning why its orders are not being implemented. The limit of decibel is prescribed and there is an order to purchase a decibel meter.

“This is work which has to be done by taking everyone into confidence. It can’t be done forcefully. At the ground level meetings are being conveyed by the police with the community leaders. It will be done in future also and action would be taken,” he said.

Commenting on the cabinet expansion, Bommai maintained that the issue was likely to be discussed when he meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Reacting to the comment made by K.T. Ramarao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana state regarding a call for an entrepreneur to pack his bags to Hyderabad in the backdrop of poor infrastructure in Bengaluru, Bommai said the tweet made by Telangana Minister Ramarao is laughable.

“People from all over the globe are coming to Bengaluru. More numbers of unicorns and startups are in Bengaluru,” he said.