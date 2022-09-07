Most Exciting Onam Festival of Kerala Celebrated at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: The most exciting festival of Kerala symbolizing the yearly visit of the legendary King Mahabali to bless his people, THIRU ONAM, was observed with gaiety and enthusiasm at St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru on Wednesday, 07 September, 2022 at 8.15am at the entrance of the Administrative Block.

The excitement and joy of the occasion was enhanced by the beautifully designed *POOKALAM* strewn with varieties of colorful flowers and the traditional dance around the pookalam. The incision was graced by the Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Registrar, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Directors of various blocks, staff and students of the College.

The event began with a prayer, followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. The Principal, in his address, greeted students the joyous wishes of Onam and wished that the festival brings peace, prosperity and harmony among all people irrespective of caste, creed, language and region.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, the Registrar, said that the College is the extended family and community of diverse cultures working for the good of the institution. This occasion is yet another opportunity for all staff and students to show our solidarity. Students from Kerala displayed their traditional talent of moving around the pookala with very graceful steps and showcased the culture of Onam celebrations.

Fr Felix Victor, the Campus Minister extended a joyful Onam to all gathered and appreciated the talent and hard work of students in organizing the event. Dr Sajimon, the Dean of PG Studies and Mrs Rethnamma, the lecturer in Malayalam were conveners. Traditional Onam songs and sweets were distributed to all staff and students at the end of the event.

Like this: Like Loading...