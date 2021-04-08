Spread the love



















Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail Releases ‘Derebailchem Phul – Easter Edition’

Mangaluru: Easter is a Religious Festival where a Christian celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the Dead. As we all know, this year Easter was celebrated on the 4th of April, 2021. On this wonderful occasion Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail has released ‘Derebailchem Phul’ a Parish E-Magazine/Bulletin for free public view on 8th of April, 2021. This Magazine can also be downloaded for free by the viewers.

Reading can be considered as one of the best hobbies. It improves our knowledge. Writers from Derebail Parish have put in their efforts and have contributed their experience and knowledge in the form of articles and poems. Reports and pictures of events and programmes that were held in the Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail Parish are also published in this Parish E-Magazine/Bulletin.

‘Derebailchem Phul’ E-Magazine/Bulletin is published by Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail, Ashoknagar Post, Mangalore – 575 006. Victor Correa, Derebail is the Chief Editor of ‘Derebailchem Phul’ Magazine. The front cover page is designed by Gerald Concessao, Derebail. Entire Magazine is designed by Ashish JosephCarvalho, Founder and Creative Head of Gratia Graphic Design, Derebail, Mangalore.

The Editorial Board also includes Fr Austin Peter Peres – Parish Priest, Sheela D’Souza – Vice President of Parish Pastoral Council and Gaulbert Pais – Secretary of Parish Pastoral Council.