Spread the love



















Most Humble, Social & Spiritual ‘Smiling Buddha’ Fr Ravi Santhosh Kamath SJ completes 50 years of Priesthood

Mangaluru: Immensely popular among Catholics and non-Catholics alike, Fr Ravi Santosh Kamath, 82 years young, is a priest whose name immediately brings a smile and a nod of recognition from all who know him in the small town of Mangaluru. “Whatever you are doing, that which makes you feel the most alive….that is where God is” said St Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of Jesuits. Rev Fr Ravi Santhosh Kamath SJ is a person who truly believes in these words and finds God in every work. Whatever he does, does it with full enthusiasm and his unique style. It is said every person comes to earth with a God given mission. We can undoubtedly say Rev Fr Santhosh Kamath SJ came to this earth with a special mission and that is ‘Spreading Joy Everywhere’.

He can be aptly called as ‘Smiling Buddha’, a very jovial and loving person. He is a very vibrant, dynamic and intellectual person. A true Jesuit and a blessing to everyone around him. On 12 June 2018, Fr Santhosh had completed his 60 years as a Jesuit priest in the Society of Jesus congregation, and now, as he is completing 50 years of a fruitful life in the priesthood, everyone who knows Fr Santhosh should feel proud for his efforts in bringing joy and love in the lives of others, and his willingness to be there for anyone who calls on him has made him a problem-solver of sorts. Add to this his never-ending cheerful spirit and commitment to help others, it’s hardly a wonder that he is the proverbial ‘people’s priest’ to many Mangalureans.

I can bet there is no Catholic family in and around Mangaluru that wouldn’t know Fr Ravi Santhosh Kamath SJ – who has made a difference in people’s lives as their mentor and preacher by interacting with them at the most special moments in their lives-the greatest joys and the deepest sorrows, and by also walking with them. Therefore they all respect, and adore him as a religious leader, a devoted priest, a religious educator of children and adults and as a true role model. It’s my greatest joy to write a tribute on Fr Ravi Santhosh Kamath SJ on his 50th priesthood life serving the Lord as a Society of Jesus priest- a priest and a friend whom I have met many a time at Fatima Retreat House and also at many happy celebrations and also during funeral ceremonies.

Fr Kamath is a person always smiling, so nicknamed as “Smiling Buddha”, social and a spiritual leader very much loved by all, for his kind and gentle nature whomever he meets, and he is always courteous and ready to assist anyone in need regardless of their religion or way of life. For Catholics, priests are mentors, teachers and friends who celebrate both the ordinary and special events in their lives. Therefore, it is important to find the right priest to share these moments with you and for that matter, Fr Kamath is the right person!

“The Son of Man comes not to be served, but to serve,” Jesus said, and, after washing their feet, told the disciples to do what he did. Serving people is what Jesus did, and doing what Jesus did is a privilege- and that’s what Fr Kamath as a devoted Jesuit priest has been doing since his ordination in 1958. Today the Catholic faithful expect their priest to be a dynamic preacher, impressive celebrant, effective healer, sensitive listener, able administrator, friendly person, sounding board and even, sometimes a punching bag-and yes, Fr Santhosh Kamath has all these qualities and has kept his promises to serve as a good, God-fearing priest. His gentleness, humour, his smile, friendliness and all the wonderful things he does, has kept him very close to everyone he has met and made friends with.

Fr Santosh, as he marks his 50 years of priesthood life, he has handled a variety of functions including counselling youth, and married couples, giving tuitions to youngsters in foreign languages, preaching retreats to give new and positive direction to one’s life and raising a toast at marriages. He peppers his preaching with vintage Latin and smoothly switches from language to language to suit his audience. That is because he has spoken and written felicity in twelve languages, including French, Italian, Sanskrit, Spanish and German. Instead of funeral orations being a depressing chore, Fr. Santosh Kamath says that this part of his priestly ministry has helped him to earn numerous friends who enrich his life. Two facets of Fr. Santosh’s life is less known. He visits the elderly to cheer them in their homes and also offers them Holy Communion which is a boon for the aged with motor disabilities. He is also a regular blood donor.

The Young Fr Santhosh Kamath SJ

Rev Fr Ravi Santosh Kamath, was born on 5 October 1939 in Bajpe, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, as the eighth among twelve siblings. Christened with the name Ronald Pereira, he is still affectionately known as ‘Ronnie’ by his close family members. He completed his schooling at the Bajpe Church School and then continued his education at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. His keen academic mind and desire for knowledge led him to obtain a postgraduate degree in Philosophy and Psychology in Dharwad, followed by a diploma in foreign languages at Karnataka University. Blessed with a natural flair for languages, he is fluent in many of them be it Latin, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Tamil, Malayalam, Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Coming from a family of priests and nuns, it is not surprising that Fr Santosh was chosen by God for a divine mission. In 1958 he joined the Jesuit Seminary in Calicut and since then, has not looked back on his commitment and devotion to the Catholic Church and its body of believers. His doctorate in Systematic Theology from the Gregorian University in Rome not only added a feather to his academic cap but also served to hone his expertise as a professor of theology at the Jeppu Seminary in a career that spanned 36 years. Many erstwhile young priests today speak fondly of his mentorship and oratory skills in the classroom.

For several years, Fr Santosh also ran a foreign languages tutorial school by the name of ‘The French Connection at the Fatima Retreat House. Fr Santosh’s affinity with the young and old alike is legendary. He has the unique ability to adapt to all kinds of people. While the old eagerly look forward to his home visits on regular communion giving days, the young are especially receptive to his ways of communicating with them on a personal level. Speaking of youngsters, Fr Santosh is happy and proud that his grand-nephew Fr Ryan Rodrigues who is 50 years younger than him was ordained a priest in October 2017. On Fr Ryan’s request, the ‘official vesting’ on the day of his ordination was done by Fr Santosh, an emotional moment for the whole Pereira family as they witnessed the ‘passing on of the baton’ so to speak from grand-uncle to grand-nephew.

The official vesting (Fr Santhosh & Grand Nephew Fr Ryan Rodrigues)

Sibling Sr Ann Imelda AC – 50th year of celebration in Kolkata

For 50 years he has walked with God, and preached the good word among people. He is a powerful magnet and brings joy to people. He has great love towards the poor, and also towards nature and the environment. As an Environment-friendly person, when Pope Francis in his letter ‘Laudato Si’ had given a call to everyone to protect and preserve nature, Fr Santhosh continued his gardening and planting saplings which he has been doing for years. He is a lover of nature. He loves planting and nurturing plants. There is an unspoken belief among his fellow Jesuits that if Fr Santhosh plants even a fully dried sapling, it will sprout to life.

Funeral oration, also called panegyric, eulogy or deshi Shraddanjali, is one of the central parts of ceremonies in the church for the dead among Christians. One of the ace practitioners of this art is Fr. Kamath. From the very first year of his priesthood in 1971, he had started giving funeral orations – in Mumbai, Mangaluru, Bengaluru and several other places in India and abroad, including 37 in New York where he was doing doctoral research. Incidentally, while the funeral oration is made the dead body remains in an open coffin on a platform close to the altar and facing it. For Fr. Santosh attending funerals need no invitation. Yet, he is much sought after for this role. He particularly makes it a point to attend funerals where death is sudden – like cardiac arrest or in an accident or when it involves untimely death – young people. If he has to deliver the eulogy, he starts with some research on the grieving family, phoning close neighbours and relatives. The result is very telling.

We can undoubtedly say Rev Fr Santhosh Kamath SJ came to this earth with a special mission and that is ‘Spreading Joy Everywhere’. He can be aptly called as ‘Smiling Buddha’, a very jovial and loving person. He is a very vibrant, dynamic and intellectual person. A true Jesuit and a blessing to everyone around him. As he is completing 50 years of priesthood life, very true to his name he is a ‘Ravi’ or Sun who has brightened the lives of people by his rays of love and wisdom. He is ‘Santhosh’ or happiness, who has filled thousands of lives with joy and happiness. In total, he has been a blessing to all around him. We salute you, Father, for what you are and what you have been to the people. We wish you many more years of joyful living and strength from the Almighty to keep illuminating the lives of people.

Fr. Ravi Santosh Kamath with his multi-faceted ministry, is an institution. May he continue his ministry for many more years to come! Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt wishes to Him on completion of 50 years of Priesthood, serving the Lord as a Jesuit Priest. May God bless you, Father!