Most K’taka districts to receive heavy rainfall in next two days

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms in the coastal belt and mainland districts on July 20 and 21 in Karnataka.

IMD Director Bengaluru C.S. Patil on Monday stated that, Yellow alert had been issued in coastal districts of Karnataka. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are going to hit Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Belagaavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppala, Bellary districts in north Karnataka Chitradurga, Davanagere districts in middle Karnataka region are going to witness heavy rainfall.

Including Bengaluru, Tumkur, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu districts in south Karnataka will also be affected with heavy rains for the coming two days, he stated.

