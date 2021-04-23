Spread the love



















Most Popular UG and PG Courses in India

MBA is one of the most popular degrees in India. MBA programs enhance career opportunities, salary packages, and promotions. Top MBA colleges in India are usually the Institutes of Management (IIMs). CAT, the most popular national-level entrance test, provides admissions into IIMs and other Business Schools in India. Other entrance tests that provide admissions into Business schools are MAT, XAT, GMAT, ATMA, SNAP, NMAT, etc.

Any student with an Undergraduate degree is eligible for the MBA program, which makes the competition huge. Every year more than 2 lakh students apply for the CAT exam which is the entrance test for IIM’s with around 4000 seats. This makes admissions into IIMs almost impossible. So the next best thing is, securing admissions into top-tier business schools through CAT or other entrance tests.

Some of the Top MBA colleges in India (excluding IIMs) according to the NIRF rankings are:

Drawbacks of MBA

Even though there are so many positives to the MBA program, there are some drawbacks too. According to a report by the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE), more than 50% of MBA graduates are unable to secure a campus placement. The outdated syllabus and job crisis are the reasons for this phenomenon.

The return on investment is poor for students that get placed from regular Business schools. The fee for the MBA program in these schools is around 10-12 lakhs but mostly provides you with the placement of 4 lakhs per year. Since the syllabus is outdated in most colleges, many companies are not interested in paying huge salaries.

Selecting a proper institute can guarantee you a great career. Because the right institutes can guide you and provide a stable platform for your career.

Many students pursue an MBA after completing their engineering courses to get management and business exposure. Engineering courses in India are very popular among students after 12th standard.

Engineering in Mangalore

Mangalore is the major port city of Karnataka. It’s the only city in the state with all four modes of transport (air, road, rail, and sea). Mangalore is one of the Indian strategic petroleum reserves. Port in Mangalore, the seventh-largest container port of India handles 75 per cent of coffee and cashew exports of India. Mangalore is included in the 100 smart cities to be developed in India. The city was ranked 48th in a US survey of the best city to live in the world. The only Indian city to be in the top 50. Mangalore has the highest percentage of workers employed in industry and the second-highest industry to district GDP ratio in Karnataka.

All these factors make Mangalore, one of the best cities in Karnataka to do engineering from. There are 24 engineering colleges in Mangalore that offer UG, PG, and PhD courses in various streams.

Top Engineering colleges in Mangalore are:



● Yenepoya University

● Canara Engineering College

● Srinivas University

● PA College of Engineering

● Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering

● Shree Devi Institute of Technology

● St Joseph Engineering College

● Yenepoya Institute of Technology

● Karavali Institute of Technology

● Bearys Institute of Technology

None of these Top Engineering Colleges in Mangalore are ranked by AICTE last year. So, do proper research before enrolling in these institutes.