‘Most Wanted Person’ with 23 Cases & Absconding for 2 Years Nabbed by Surathkal Police



Mangaluru: The Surathkal police have succeeded in nabbing a MOST WANTED PERSON with warrants of 23 pending cases, and who has been absconding for the last two years on Thursday, 23 March 2023. The arrested is identified as Azharuddin (29) aka ‘ Azar’ aka ‘ Nathu Paya’, son of Ibrahim, residing at Zeenath Manzil, from Krishnapura in Katipalla Gram panchayat.

He had 23 warrants pending against him at different police stations. He had three pending warrants in district police limits, 16 in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate and four under Udupi police station limits. He is in police custody in Mangaluru prison.

He was nabbed under the order of Mangaluru city police commissioner Kuldeep R Jain and under the direction of Mangaluru North ACP Manoj Kumar, along with the operation team comprising of inspector Mahesh Prasad, ASI Mallikarjun, and police personnel Ajith M , Manikantta, and Karthik.

