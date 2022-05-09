Mother and 10-year-old Girl found Dead in Hiriyadka

Udupi: In a Suspicious manner, a mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in the house on Monday, May 9 at Madaga near Atradi under the Hiriyadka Police Station Limits.

The deceased have been identified as Cheluvi (28) and her daughter Priya (10), residents of Madaga near Atradi.

According to the Sources, Cheluvi was working as a housekeeper in a private company in Manipal and living with her two children. On Sunday, Cheluvi’s son went with Cheluvi’s mother to her native place. Cheluvi and Priya both stayed back at Madaga. In the morning when Cheluvi’s Mother called her and her mobile was switched off, she informed Cheluvi’s neighbour. The neighbour then went to her house through the front door and found Cheluvi (28) and her daughter Priya dead in the room. Locals suspect it to be a case of murder.

Additional SP Siddalingappa, DySP Sudhakar Naik, CPI Brahmavar Ananthapadmanabha and other officials visited the spot.

The canine squad, finger experts, and FSL team visited the spot.

A case has been registered at the Hiriyadka Police Station.