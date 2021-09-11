Spread the love



















Mother and 11-year-old Son drown in River at Gangolli

Kundapur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a mother and her son drowned in the river at Chungigudde under the Gangolli Police Station limits here on September 11.

The deceased have been identified as Rosaria (35), wife of Journalist Noel, and his son Shawn (11) from Chungigudde.

According to the Police, on September 11 afternoon, Rosaria and her son Shawn were walking along the riverside. Accidentally Shawn slipped and fell into the river and drowned. Rosaria without thinking twice, jumped into the water to rescue her son. As Rosaria did not know to swim, she too drowned.

When Rosaria and Shawn did not return home from the walk, the family members started to search for them. While they were searching, they found one of the footwear near the river and the incident came to light.

With the help of locals, the fire service officials recovered the bodies from the river.

A Case has been registered in the Gangolli Police Station.

