Mother and Son Commit Suicide in Udupi

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a mother and her son committed suicide by hanging themselves at Kannarpadi, Kinni Mulki on May 18 afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Edline Delisha Amman (83) and her son Sebastian Amit Amman (46), both living in a rented house in Brahmabaidarkala Nagar.

According to the police, Edline and her son Sebastian were living in the house. Sebastian was found hanging from the fan, and Edline was found hanging from the window of the same room. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

A Case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station and an investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...