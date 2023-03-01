Mother and Younger Daughter die after Family of three Attempt Suicide

Mangaluru: In a heart-wrenching incident a mother and her younger daughter died when the mother along with her two daughters attempted suicide at Kodial Guthu here on March 1.

The deceased have been identified as Vijaya (33) and her younger daughter Sumukha (4) from Kodial Guthu.

According to sources, Vijaya a resident of Kodial Guthu had lost her husband recently. On March 1, Vijaya along with her daughters attempted suicide. While Vijaya and Sumukha died the elder daughter luckily survived.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and other senior police officials rushed to the spot for further investigations.

Like this: Like Loading...