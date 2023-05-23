Mother-Daughter Duo Clear 2023 PUC Exams- Both had also Cleared SSLC Exams in 2021



Mangaluru: As the saying goes, “Every Daughter wants to follow in her Mother’s footsteps”, here we have a daughter who along with her mom who had cleared the SSLC exam together two years ago has passed the II PU exam as well, this year. Geetha N, (45) a home guard, and her daughter Trisha KR, residents of Jayanagar in Sullia, passed II PU in Arts and Commerce, respectively. Geetha, who discontinued studies in 1993-94 after she could not clear SSLC, tried her luck as a private candidate in 2021. “I passed on my first attempt and at that time, my daughter too was an SSLC student. Then I thought of clearing PU. I appeared as a private candidate last year, but failed in economics, which I cleared this year,” said Geetha, who scored 249. “I studied during my breaks and got the support of my lecturers.

” On what made her clear SSLC after such a long gap, Geetha said: “Passing SSLC is a must for home guards.” “As I was the eldest one in the exam hall, everyone seemed to be looking at me and I realised that they weren’t used to older people in the exam hall,” she added. It is learnt that Sullia Home Guard Geetha is getting all her five children, three girls and two boys, educated. The 45-year-old Home Guard was felicitated along with her daughter Trisha in recognition of the mother-daughter duo clearing the second Pre University Examination in the 2022-23 academic year at the district Home Guard Office in Mangaluru. Ms Geetha has been working with the Sullia unit of Home Guards for the last 12 years while her husband, Ramesh, was working as a mason. Ramesh, who studied only up to 9th standard, could not undertake heavy work after he fell while working during the COVID-19 pandemic. They reside at Jayanagar in Sullia.

Ms. Geetha speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “My two elder daughters have completed PUC. While one is working in a private company in Hassan, the second is doing a computer course and working at Sullia. Trisha will study B. Com at a college in Sullia this academic year. My two younger sons are in Class 10 and 9 respectively. It was difficult to make ends meet after my husband got injured. Working with the Home Guards I get some income, and I am on duty for 10-15 days a month, and I get paid only for worked days.

Speaking after felicitating Ms Geetha, Home Guards Dakshina Kannada District Commandant Muralee Mohana Choontharu described her as a role model to others and said she was an asset to the District Home Guard. Being the mother of five children and getting all of them educated, Ms Geetha also had the pursuit to learn more. Besides, she was a dedicated Home Guard. Ms Geetha is a perfect mother, a great human being, and a role model home guard of the DK District unit from Sullia. The DK District unit has recommended to the DGP (Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards) to confer special recognition on Ms Geetha for her achievement”.

Geetha and Trisha’s achievement is an inspiration to all those who have put their education on hold and a testament to the power of determination and perseverance. Office Superintendent Kavitha, Deputy Commandant Ramesh and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...