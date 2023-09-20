Mother & Daughter duo from Bengaluru to reach Highest Motorable Pass in the World by Motorbike

Udupi: Vilma Carvalho, a Corporate Trainer from Kundapur, currently living in Bangalore, made the news in 2022 after her journey to the second highest motorable road – Khardungla Pass.

After accomplishing last year’s feat she realized that with a little more determination, she could reach Umling La, the world’s highest motorable Pass. Umling La Pass is located around 350 Km from Leh City and it is situated close to Indo China border.

This famous Pass is located at 19024 feet above sea level, making it the highest motorable pass in the world. It was constructed as part of Project HIMANK by the Border Road Organization (BRO). Though the work was completed in 2017, it opened to the public only towards the end of 2021.

The terrain in Ladakh is quite tough for riders as it is, however, the journey from the village Hanle to Umling La is characterized by roading sections, dunes and sandy mountain roads making it extremely challenging for all riders. [Hanle is the highest village in India, where we find the Indian Astronomical Observatory]

Vilma embarked on the journey along with her daughter Cherish, a team of 3 riders from Kerala and a support team from Leh. All 5 riders rode RE Himalayan, a preferred bike for the terrain.

As this pass is situated away from Leh City, the roads are still under development leading to fewer riders venturing this route. Altogether, the Leh to Leh tour lasted for 5 days and was a total of approximately 900 Km.

Vilma, gives credit to her daughter for supporting and encouraging her throughout the tour, an otherwise impossible feat for a woman of 55.

Every bike rider’s dream is to ride once in Ladakh but eventually, no rider, rides just once in Ladakh they go at least twice. So does Vilma, this is her third tour to Ladakh.

All through the tour, bikers face many challenges, like high altitude sickness or acute mountain sickness, complications due to low oxygen levels, severe headaches, feeling dizzy, nauseous and many more. Every joint of the arms ache due to off-road riding. Whether the rider is young or old men or women need to prepare well.

Vilma says she has been preparing for last year from her diet to fitness and total well-being. As she is in her 50s she chooses yoga, suryanamskara, pranayama and meditation.

The most important step for any rider is to acclimatize to the weather for a day or two. Take lots of liquids and be on a light diet. All through the journey into the interiors of Ladakh one cannot expect or be particular on food habit, need to adjust whatever they get. Because in most of the places, travellers get only Maggie noodles or bread omelette during the day.

Further, she highlights the importance of women bikers carrying their feminine hygiene products as convenience stores are scarce the farther away you go from Leh City.

This year her team toured in September, winter was just setting in, and they had to manage 0 0-degree temperature for one night at Tso Moriri.

“We faced many challenges,” says Vilma, “like bone-biting cold, low oxygen levels, slippery roads due to fine gravel, deep valleys, narrow roads, roads without barricades, off-road sections, chilled water crossings and dunes. But the feeling of overcoming all the challenges and reaching what felt like the top of the world is an accomplishment that is satisfying and unexplainable”

We reached on top of the Umlingla Pass on 11 September 2023.

Vilma concludes by saying, she has a few more adventure tours in the pipeline, and reaching the highest motorable pass in the world is just one among them.

Like this: Like Loading...