Mother, daughter killed in B’luru; 4 teams formed to nab killers

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, miscreants killed a woman and her 3-year-old daughter by slitting their throats in an apartment in Chowdeshwarinagar under the Begur police station limits in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Yamuna aka Chandrakala (35) and her daughter Ratanya (4). The incident came to light when Chandrakala’s sister visited the place.

The police have found the bodies in the house lying in the pool of blood. The mother’s dead body was found in the hall whereas the body of the toddler was found in a room.

Police informed that the family of Chandrakala has shifted to Bengaluru four years ago. Her husband Channaveeraswamy worked in a garment factory. They hailed from Chitradurga district.

Chandrakala used to stay at home with her daughter and she was into online marketing of Ayurvedic products.

As per the initial investigation, police have found that a stranger entered to the house in the morning after Chandrakala’s husband Channaveeraswamy went to for work.

Sources say that the stranger had left the house in the noon. The police are suspecting his role in the killing of mother and daughter.

However, the police are probing from multiple angles.

The cops are getting CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to get clues about miscreants who have entered the house of victims.

Chandrakala couple has two children and one of them has been sent to a hostel.

The miscreants have stabbed Chandrakala and her daughter more than 20 times and have also slit their throats. The miscreants have robbed away gold jewels from the house, police said.

Additional Commissioner S. Murugan stated that, based on the available clues at the spot, jurisdictional DCP has formed four teams to probe the double murder.

The teams have already started their work and striving to solve the case at the earliest. The police are investigating the case.

