Motor vehicle strike in Kerala partial



Thiruvananthapuram: The dawn to dusk statewide motor vehicle protest called by a joint protest committee in Kerala on Tuesday evoked a partial response.

Barring the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) all the trade unions operating in the motor vehicle industry have supported the call for strike to protest against the fuel price hike.

However, the state owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was seen operating a few services, so were public transport vehicles like three wheelers and four wheelers.

Private vehicles were seen operating across the state, similar to a normal day.

Even though the biggest traders body had expressed solidarity to the motor strike, all the shops in the state are open.

However, most of the examinations scheduled for the day were postponed.