Motorists Confused! Traffic Movement Changed to Earlier System near Hampankatta Junction

Mangaluru: Effective Sunday, 5 March, it’s back to square one at Hampankatta junction with the traffic police reverting to the earlier system that existed before commissioning the traffic signals at the junction, with effect from Sunday. Motorists moving around Hampankatta Junction, coming from KS Rao Road, Balmatta Road and Falnir Road were confused, as the Hampankatta junction was barricaded, and they were finding a way to get out from that junction.

In a notification, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldip R Jain and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said “Vehicles from Clock Tower towards Falnir Road could not take a right turn at Hampankatta signal; instead they should move on Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty Road as in the earlier system, take U-TURN in front of Jose Alukas/near Canara Bank/Syndicate Bank, and take a free left at the junction towards Falnir. Road. Straight movement of vehicles from K.S. Rao Road to Falnir Road and vice-versa is prohibited.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldip R Jain

Vehicles from Falnir Road towards Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road could not move straight at the junction; instead, they should take a free left at the junction, take a U-turn at Clock Tower junction, and then use the free left at the Hampankatta junction towards K.S. Rao Road. Right turn and straight movement of vehicles from K.S. Rao Road towards Clock Tower and Falnir Road respectively at the junction will be prohibited.

Those moving towards Clock Tower may take a right turn to Panje Mangesh Rao Road, ply via Ganapathi High School Road and take a right turn at Krishna Bhavana (KB Katte) junction. Vehicles towards Falnir could take a free left at the junction, move via Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty Road, and take a u-turn in front of Joy Alukkas to use the free left at Hampankatta junction.

The Top Cop has urged pedestrians to compulsorily use the zebra crossing to cross the roads at Hampankatta junction. Buses leaving State Bank Bus Stand towards various destinations were provided halts at K.B. Katte junction and in front of Jose Alukkas. Passengers should not attempt to board buses in any other place, including Hampankatta, added DCP Dinesh Kumar.

In conclusion, there are rumours that the new system is on a trial basis, but if everything goes on well, the new system will remain. The only problem will be there will be too much congestion near the Clock Tower when huge traffic turns around due to this system. Also could be the same case near the U-turn near Jose Alukkas/Canara Bank. Let’s wait and see, and hope for the best!

