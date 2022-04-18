Motorists Struggling to Find Parking Spaces, MCC will Soon Provide Pay & Park Facilities

Pay-and-park facilities will be made available on Balmatta Road from Tanishq Jewellery to Khazana Jewellery, Balmatta-Ambedkar Circle, Hampankatta, Hamilton Circle-Rao and Rao Circle, Lalbagh, near KCCI in Bunder, Badria School Road, Nellikai Road, Mission Street, three stretches of Market Road, near Roopavani theatre, Maidan Road first cross, road opposite Linking Tower towards Kalpana Sweets, Light House Hill and Alake Market.

Mangaluru: Pretty soon if you are driving a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler in Mangaluru City, you may have carry extra money in your wallet or purse, in case you need a parking space, since Mangaluru City Corporation have decided to provide Pay-and-Park facilities, in order to ease the parking problems faced by the motorists. But if you look around the City, there is enough parking spaces, however, all the prime parking spots have been encroached by illegal street vendors, street mobile canteens, vehicle repairers, among others- and MCC has turned a blind eye towards it. And now they are trying to squeeze tax-paying citizens hard earned money to pay for parking, while allowing the needed parking spaces to be encroached by non-taxpaying citizens aka street vendors. Bah humbug!

Due to many of the major roads in the city being widened, and the increase in traffic density day by day, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to increase the number of pay-and-park facilities in the city. It is learnt that based on a preliminary survey conducted jointly by the MCC and traffic police, 13 locations have been identified so far to provide parking facilities. The MCC has invited tenders to manage the pay-and-park facilities in the city. At present, with a large number of local vehicles moving around in the City, and also those visiting by vehicles to the City, are inconvenienced due to a lack of parking space.



Since the work on major roads under the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) and MCC are nearing competition, the city corporation has decided to earmark parking spaces at identified locations. An MCC official speaking to Team Mangalorean said “A tender has been invited to commence pay-and-park facilities at 13 locations in the city. While the total amount fixed for 13 locations is Rs 23 lakh, the bidders will have to pay 10% of the bid. Successful bidders may provide parking facilities for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles, by collecting prescribed fees for the next one year,”

Pay-and-park facilities will be made available on Balmatta Road from Tanishq Jewellery to Khazana Jewellery, Balmatta-Ambedkar Circle, Hampankatta, Hamilton Circle-Rao and Rao Circle, Lalbagh, near KCCI in Bunder, Badria School Road, Nellikai Road, Mission Street, three stretches of Market Road, near Roopavani theatre, Maidan Road first cross, road opposite Linking Tower towards Kalpana Sweets, Light House Hill and Alake Market.

In addition to these Pay & Park facilities planned by MCC, a multi-level car parking complex is already under construction at Hampankatta, (the old service bus-stand area) which would solve the major issue of parking in the city once completed. This project is being taken up on a PPP mode, through a Mangaluru-based company, at an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore. It is being developed on 1.6 acres of the vacant site of the old bus stand in the city, the work undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).