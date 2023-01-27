MoU Signed Between Pfizer India and MAHE at KMC Attavar

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar held an inaugural ceremony of the Industry-Academia Collaboration workshop on Methodological Approach to Evidence Synthesis (MAES) and the Signing of the MoU between Pfizer India and MAHE at the MCODS Lecture Hall 1, Attavar here on January 27.

The programme began with an invocation. The Organizing Chairperson and the Dean of KMC Dr B Unnikrishnan welcomed the gathering. Addressing the gathering Unnikrishnan said, “The government of India under the initiative of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, is generating evidence for health policy “Anemia Mukt Bharat”. I am pleased to announce that KMC Mangalore has been selected as the national coordinating centre by NBE in Medical Sciences for conducting a faculty development programme for the faculty members associated with various Medical Programmes”.

The programme was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of MAHE Manipal Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh along with Medical Lead, External Partnership Dr Ashish Bondia, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dilip G Naik and Director Corporate Relations, MAHE Manipal Dr Raviraja N S.

Medical Lead Evidence Generation Pfizer India Ltd. Dr Komar Gaur briefed on Industry-Academia Collaboration on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh said, “This is a very important day for us here, at MAHE and KMC Attavar. The partnership with Industry-Academia, Collaboration with the worlds leading pharmaceutical Giant Pfizer. In the last two decades, the entire medical profession has spoken about the evidence-based practice of medicine. There was always a question of where is the evidence. The levels of evidence have demarcated. Evidence-based medicine requires integration of clinical judgment, recommendations from the best available evidence and the patient’s values”.

The MoU was signed between Pfizer India and MAHE and the signed copies were exchanged. The Associate Dean of Academics and International Collaboration KMC Mangalore Dr Srikala Baliga delivered the vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.

