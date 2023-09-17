MoU Signed between School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya & ISTD



Mangaluru: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya and the Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD) on 15th September 2023 in the Seminar Hall of the College.

Dr. Jenis Mary P, Vice Principal of the college, Mr. Brayan Fernandes, Vice President of ISTD, Dr. Malini Hebbar President, Roshni Alumni Association, Mangalore Chapter, Ms. Sarik Ankita Dean Student Progression, members of ISTD, Staff and Students of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya were present during this occasion.

As part of the initiation of the MOU, the members of ISTD conducted different sessions for the students of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya for two days on 15th and 16th September 2023.

