Mount Carmel Central School culminates gloriously the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Mangaluru: Mount Carmel Central School, Mangaluru celebrated the culmination of the glorious 75 years of our Independence “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, with a new beginning for the years ahead on 15 th August 2022. The nature favoured the celebration when on the hill top of Maryhill, in the open grounds of the school assembled a strength of about 1500 citizens comprising students, staff, parents and neighbours.

It was a magnificent sight to witness the chief guest Subedar N. S. Venu Moily along with the Joint secretary Sr Maria Anita, Administrator Sr Carissima, Principal Sr Melissa and the Vice Principal Sr Lathika escorted by the NCC Cadets march in unison to the tunes of the euphonious school band. The chief guest hoisted the Tricolour flag while the National Anthem was played by the school band followed by Zanda Geet by the students of grade X.

With Pride and joy, everyone in the audience took the pledge which was administered by the Head girl Ms Benita Rodriguess. The head boy Ronan Lobo gave the opening salute to the chief guest followed by the March Past teams from grade VI to XII who marched in discipline and patriotism to the rhythmic beats of the school band. Later, the dignitaries, teachers, parents, students and guests moved towards the school auditorium, where the cultural extravaganza unfolded to the fullest.

The Mahotsav began with all faith prayer. Tapping to the beats of ‘Padharo mhare desh’ the students of grade X welcomed the eager audience with a Kathak performance. Miss Tanisha of grade XI accorded a warm welcome. The significance and the achievements of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was well articulated by our students Anas Thomas and Sristhi U.

The cultural program was encompassed by an ocean of emotions such as pride, patriotism, gratitude, responsibility which was artistically, meticulously and sensitively showcased by grade X C, D and XI through various forms of art and culture like songs and dances which reminded us of our rich heritage and culture. The Post-Independence and Pre-Independence timeline which was depicted through a dance drama transported the audience back to the past 75 years with a sentiment of gratitude to their forefathers for their sacrifice, and with their own responsibility for the years ahead.

On the celebration of this historic day, it was an honour to felicitate our own NCC Cadet Ms Prathama Praveen for getting selected to attend 5 NCC camps and for being the only one to be selected for her skilful firing of 22 rifles. The winners of the various competitions held on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav too were felicitated. As a tribute to all the freedom fighters and army personnel of the Indian Armed force, the school took pride in felicitating 5 Ex-service personnel belonging to Mount Carmel family.

The recipients were Subedar N. S. Venu Moily, Subedar Major V K Varghese, Mr Joseph Ronald Sequeira, Mr Prabhakar P and Mr Jayaprakash Shetty who were the parents or grandparents of our students.

The chief guest in his speech took the audience down the memory lane by highlighting the sacrifice of our freedom fighters with the mention of Mahatma Gandhi, Mangal Pandey, Bhagath Singh etc and how as citizens we need to be grateful to this freedom achieved, by being responsible in honouring the constitution of our nation, by exercising our voting nights, by giving back to the nation through the taxes etc. He also made a special mention of conserving the environment, thus contributing to the nation’s well being in our own ways.

The Principal Sr Melissa was overwhelmed with mixed emotions of pride, joy, patriotism and gratitude, as she radiantly addressed the audience. She cited that each one of us should uphold the legacy of our forefathers paving a way to a peaceful and hopeful India. She further joyfully announced the winners of the march past of the day.

The program concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Miss Rochelle Madtha. Sweets were distributed to all. The formal program was compered by Ahan Shetty and Pratyusha, whereas the cultural program was compered by Ananya Monteiro and Perpetua Perirera. The heartbeat of everyone in the audience was ‘Nation first, Always first.’

Like this: Like Loading...