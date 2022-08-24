Mount Carmel Central School Students Exhibit Creativity in Festival Art Decorations



Mangalurun: The imagination of grade II students of Mount Carmel Central School, Mangaluru ran wild when they planned to work on a project on “Festivals of India”. The blooming brains and busy hands brought out a unique spell of creativity, depicting the symbols and the decorations used at the varied festivals. Colourful symbols like the lantern, diya, rangoli, Christmas tree, crib etc along with the national symbols brought the festivals alive.

The teachers and the supportive parents encouraged the students to make this project a hand on experience for them. They exhibited their craft in the classroom and were able to express it in two or three sentences. This project brought out the idea of respect and love for every person and the joy of sharing the beauty in the variety of decorations used in our varied culture, at different festivals, for a peaceful life in the society.

Like this: Like Loading...