Moving Ambulance Catches Fire at Kalsanka Junction

Udupi: A moving ambulance caught fire and the driver escaped unhurt at the Kalsanka Junction here on May 16 evening.

According to sources, an ambulance which was on its way to Manipal from Udupi suddenly caught fire as it reached the Kalsanka Junction. The driver of the ambulance luckily escaped unhurt in the incident.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.