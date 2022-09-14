MP Assembly pays tribute to Shankaracharya

Bhopal: The legislators of Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the state Assembly session on Tuesday paid tribute to ‘Shankaracharya’ — Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, who passed away earlier on Sunday at his ashram in Narsinghpur district.

Leaders from the ruling BJP and Congress recalled the oldest Hindu seer narrating his childhood in native place, his friend’s contribution as a fredom fighter, days spent in jail during the British era, besides his greatness as a prominent Hindu seer.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the demise of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati is a loss of the country.

The seer, who breathed last at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and was ritualistically placed into ‘Samadhi’ in Narsinghpur on Monday evening in the presence of hundreds of his disciples.

Narsinghpur Congress MLA and former Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, N.P. Prajapati told the House that during his young age — “Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had fought against British rule, for which he had spent several months of his life in jail, including nine months in Narsinghpur district jail.”

“For the service of the poor, downtrodden, tribes, he (Shankaracharya) set up many projects, including Eye Hospital, Sanskrit Pathshala Hospitals. Madhya Pradesh is as deserted today. He was the sun of Sanatan Dharma. I bow at his feet on behalf of the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh,” Chief Minister Chouhan said in the Assembly.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has been made the Head of Jyotishpeeth Badrinath and Swami Sadanand Saraswati has been made the Head of Sharda Peeth Dwarka.

The names of both were announced in front of the body of the Shankaracharya. Subodhanand Maharaj, the Personal Secretary of the Shankaracharya, announced the names of the successors.

