MP BJP to begin 15-day campaign to mark 8 yrs of Modi govt

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh BJP will start a 15-day campaign to highlight the beneficiaries of the Centre and the state government’s schemes.

This initiative has been taken to mark the completion of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre.

A booth level campaign will be kicked off on May 29 and will end on June 14 during which BJP’s booth level workers will reach out to people and will be highlighting the initiative taken by Modi in the past eight years, said state BJP President V.D. Sharma.

The state BJP President on Sunday added that the campaign will be part of a nationwide campaign launched by the party’s central leadership.

“PM Modi will kickstart the campaign on May 31 from Himachal Pradesh. The state BJP leaders and workers have been tasked to take forward the work done under the leadership of Modi in last eight years to each house in the state,” Sharma added.

This decision by the BJP comes at a time when the panchayat elections are taking place in the state and local body polls are likely to be held in the next two months.

The BJP leaders are of the view that the campaign will help the party to counter the Opposition’s allegation on OBC reservation.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has launched a scathing attack against the BJP over the OBC reservation issue.

The former Chief Minister and state Congress President, Kamal Nath on Sunday said, “The BJP had agreed with the Congress to pass a unanimous resolution of not conducting local body elections without OBC reservation from the state Assembly in December 2021 because the Congress had cornered it. The BJP claims that Supreme Court’s judgment won but in panchayat elections, hardly 9-13 per cent reservation was given to the OBC community.”

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh BJP on Sunday has also nominated the members of its ‘Shikshak Prakostha’ at division level (a wing of the BJP which is tasked to connect the teachers and the students of private institutions with the party).

Rajiv Awasthi, who has been appointed as state BJP Co-incharge of two divisions Rewa and Shadol, told IANS, “Shikshak Prakostha has a crucial role to play at the grassroot level. The party unit functions on the direction of the state leadership and is accountable to report to the state Party President.”