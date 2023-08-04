MP Congress celebrates SC’s verdict, terms it ‘victory’

Bhopal: Jubilant Congress workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh hailed the Supreme Court’s decision about defamation case against former AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office bearers along with party workers and leaders celebrated, at Roshanpura Chowk in Bhopal, the court verdict terming it as ‘justice’.

Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath expressed his happiness soon after the top court granted relief to Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath, who is considered to be close to the Nehru- Gandhi family, congratulated Rahul Gandhi calling him “favorite of the people and the respected leader of the Congress.”

“Congratulations to the voice of democracy in the country – Rahul Gandhi , the favorite of the people and the respected leader of the Congress for getting relief from the Supreme Court.

“With this decision, both the respect and trust of the people of the country towards the judiciary will increase. I am sure that the final verdict will also come in favor of Rahul Gandhi and democracy will be strengthened in the country. Satyameva Jayate,” the former chief minister tweeted.

Former two-time Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digviajya Singh also posted a message on his official twitter handle saying: “Congratulations and best wishes to our respected leader Rahul Gandhi on getting judicial relief from the Supreme Court. May truth always shine.”

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha called the Friday’s development historic and said that the maximum punishment was never given in the history of Indian Penal Code’s 200 years and also there was no solid reason to give maximum punishment.

He said that this decision would boost up a new energy and new confidence in the Opposition – INDIA.

He said that Rahul Gandhi will now be in the Parliament in the next couple of days.

“The Supreme Court has found several loopholes in the judgment of the lower court in Rahul Gandhi’s case. Stay on conviction will restore his membership. A new energy for the opposition alliance INDIA,” he said.

SC on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

“No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

