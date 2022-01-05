MP gives in-principle nod for ‘STARS’ project



Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has given in-principle approval for the implementation of the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) programme. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Last year, the Centre and the World Bank had signed the $500 million STARS programme to improve the quality and governance of school education in six states — Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

“The Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the implementation of the STARS scheme. With this, Madhya Pradesh has now joined five other states where this scheme is being implemented,” said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the government’s spokesperson.

The Centre had approved the project partially funded by the World Bank to carry out a reform agenda in the governance of school education, and to improve data and assessment systems at the national level, as well as teaching and learning outcomes in six states, especially for early childhood and vocational education.

The project includes an emergency response component to help the government respond to disaster situations which lead to school closures and loss of learning, such as the current Covid-19 pandemic.

At the state level, the project seeks to improve educational outcomes and school-to-work transition strategies for better labour market outcomes.