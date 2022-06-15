MP Guv’s office to hold monthly meeting of varsity registrars



Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Governor’s office has decided to hold a monthly meeting of the registrars of all government-run universities across the state. In the meeting, which will be held at Raj Bhavan here once a month, the registrars will have to present their work reports.

An instruction in this regard was issued by D.P. Ahuja, Principal Secretary to Madhya Pradesh Governor, while chairing a review meeting with the registrars of the government universities at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, a discussion was held on various subjects pertaining to the convocation ceremony, examination results, adherence to academic calendar, court cases, etc.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s office was also apprised about progress reports regarding under-construction work of the universities, audit and pending cases at the government level, the status of publication of seniority list and filling of vacant posts.

“Discussions were held about works started, in progress and completed under RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan) status of sickle cell in adopted villages, employment oriented courses, skill upgradation and placement related works,” the Governor’s office said in an official communication.

Notably, RUSA is a holistic scheme of development for higher education in India initiated in 2013 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Ahuja further directed the registrars of the universities to ensure that course wise publication of the date of examinations and results for the session 2021-22 to be made on the website of the university in compliance with the academic calendar as decided by the government.

He has directed the registrars to review all the ongoing and pending cases in the courts. It should be identified which case can be resolved at the university level or the Chancellor level.

He instructed registrars to review the audit objections in the updated status and take action to resolve them in time-limit. According to the structural organisation of the university, it was told to fix the time-limit to fill the vacant posts.

During a meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by the registrars of several government-run across the state, including Awadhesh Pratap Singh (APS) university Rewa, Barkatullah university Bhopal, Jiwaji university in Gwalior, Rani Durgawati University in Jabalpur and many more.