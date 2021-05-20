Spread the love



















MP Karandlaje, Please Stop Targeting Churches with False Allegations -Catholic Sabha Udupi

Udupi: The Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh has strongly condemned the malicious propaganda by MP Shobha Karandlaje representing the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency saying that churches have been misleading the people against vaccination.

In a Press statement Mary D’Souza, president of Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh said, “The Catholic Sabha has been silently working through Covid Warriors in all churches of Udupi District. The members have been spreading awareness among the people irrespective of religion and caste regarding the benefits of vaccination and even volunteering to take the people to the vaccination centres. Besides, in different parts of the country, Christian institutions such as schools, places of prayer and auditoriums have been turned into Covid Care centres. The representatives should not forget that the Christian community has been in the forefront that considers the service in health care as service of God”.

The Bishop, priests and other Christian leaders have themselves given example to the people by getting themselves vaccinated and encouraging their followers to get the benefits of vaccination. Under these circumstances, the propaganda by MP Shobha Karandlaje that the Church does not encourage vaccination is completely false and malicious.

Like last year, this year too, the Christian community has been helping those who suffer due to the lockdown by providing dry ration kits to the needy. This service is being rendered in silence without seeking any publicity. Members of the Christian community have been following without fail all the Covid related protocols imposed by the government. As all the churches are closed due to lockdown, it would be better if MP Karandlaje explains as to how the Church authorities can advise its members against vaccination. In the absence of such clarification, it may be presumed that the MP has been targeting the Christian community solely for the purpose of publicity and requests her to stop this uncalled for and malicious propaganda.

Instead of targeting a particular community, it would be better if Madam Shobha Karandlaje visits various vaccination centres and ensures that each of these centres get a sufficient number of vaccination doses so that those who wait in queues for vaccination would not return disappointed. In this respect, the Catholic Sabha of Udupi Pradesh is ready to extend any help to the MP, said Mary D’Souza.

