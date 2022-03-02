MP Nalin Kumar Kateel visit families of students stranded in Ukraine



Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath on Wednesday visited the families of students who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

After visiting two families in New Road, Bejai, Mangaluru, the MP said that out of a total 18 students from the district who are stuck in Ukraine, 12 are from Mangaluru and the rest from rural areas of the district. Government is constantly tracking the condition of the students in Ukraine.

Several students have reached the airport, some are on their way to the airport and others are taking shelter in bunkers.

Stating the the Centre has formed four teams headed by Central ministers to follow up the condition of Indian students in Ukraine and to extend them necessary support, the MP said the the state government, headed by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has also formed special team of nodal officers to keep in touch with families of the students. He said the families of students were confident that their children would return home safely.

The BJP too, has formed a war room, he said.

Kateel also expressed his condolences to the family of the student from Haveri who passed away in the shelling in Ukraine.