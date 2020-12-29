Spread the love



















MP Shobha Karandlaje Hoists International Blue Flag at Padubidri Beach

Udupi: The Udupi Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on December 28, hoisted the international blue flag at the Padubidri Beach.

The Padubidri beach in Udupi District secured the International Blue Flag Certification on October 6 2020, when an International Jury comprises member organizations UNEP, UNWTO, UNESCO, IUCN, ILS, FEE etc. announced the award at Copenhagen, Denmark. The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognized eco-label accorded by the “Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark” based on 33 stringent criteria.

Addressing the gathering, Shobha said, “It is a matter of pride that two beaches in Karnataka including the one in Kasarkod, Uttara Kannada are among the eight beaches in India to get the Blue Flag Certification. Karnataka can do a lot to tap into its beach tourism potential on the lines of Goa whose local economy thrives on it. It is time that the state too showcases the same to the discerning tourist community”, she said.

Shobha further said, “The Central and state governments have collectively spent Rs 10.68 crore on improving amenities at Padubidri endpoint beach to meet the stringent norms listed for Blue Flag certification. Additional proposal of Rs 6.10 crore has been sent to the government to widen the road leading to this beach, for developing the Island abutting the backwater and for constructing a retaining wall along the backwater adjoining the parking area”.

UDUPI: Tourism in Udupi is set for a major fillip with 15 centrally funded projects worth Rs 2245 crore lined up. Out of these, 13 projects worth Rs 2103 crore are at the proposal stage. The development of fisheries harbour at Hejamadi Kodi worth Rs 139 crore is in the planning stage. The skill development project in the port and marine sector worth Rs 3 crore is in the implementation stage. High seas circuit under the Sagarmala project of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways will give a major thrust to unlocking tourism potential of the district. Floating jetties at different beaches, development of tourism at Kaup lighthouse, Marina at Padukere beach are the other projects proposed, she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Monday virtually hoisted the international blue flags in 8 beaches across the country.

In his message, Javadekar said, “Neat and clean beaches are an indicator that the coastal environment is in good health and the Blue Flag certification is a global recognition of India’s conservation and sustainable development efforts”.

The Environment Minister further informed that hundred more such beaches would be made Blue Flag certified in the coming 3-4 years. Highlighting the importance of cleaning beaches, he said that cleaning the beaches needs to be made a “Jan Andolan”, not only for its aesthetic value and tourism prospects but more importantly towards reducing the menace of marine litter and making the coastal environment sustainable.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon presided over the programme. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, State Backward class commission chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde, CDC Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Udupi ZP president Dinakar Babu, Udupi DC G Jagadeesh, SP N Vishnuvardhan, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat and others were present.



