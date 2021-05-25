Spread the love



















MP Shobha Karandlaje sticks to her Statement ‘Churches Misleading People Taking COVID Vaccines’

Udupi: Udupi – Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje is still unapologetic about her statement, “Churches misleading the people in taking COVID vaccination”.

Speaking to media persons in Kundapur on May 25, Karandlaje said, “I stick to my statement, and I cannot change it. Some people have misinterpreted my statement and therefore are opposing it. I have never said that the Catholic Churches or the south Indian churches were misleading the people about the vaccine. Some of the Churches that have been recently opened are actively involved in conversion activities in Mudigere and Aldur in the Chikkamagaluru district. They are misleading the converted Christians in Dalit Colonies. The pastors of those Churches are advising people not to receive the Covid Vaccines. They are misleading people by saying that Jesus Christ will heal them without the vaccine. The Catholic and South Indian Churches are limited in those areas”.

Shobha further said, “Unfortunately, some people mistook my statement. I once again clarify that the Catholic Church and other mainstream Churches are not doing it, but it is the other denominations like Pentecost, Seventh-day Churches that are misleading people. I am not giving any statement to create any controversy whatever I have said is true,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...