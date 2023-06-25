MP Shocker: 3 of family including minor boy found hanging in Jabalpur

Bhopal: Three persons of a family, including a 10-year-old boy, were found dead at their residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Sunday.

According to the police, the bodies were found hanging inside the house. The shocking incident was reported from the Rampur Chhapar area under Gorakhpur police station in Jabalpur.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Shankar Burman (40), his wife Poonam Burman (35), and their child Aryan Burman (10).

The heart-wrenching incident has sent shock waves in the locality.

The police said that while preliminary inquiry suggests that it is a case of mass suicide case, other possibilities can’t be ruled out.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pratishtha Rathore told mediapersons that when the police team reached the spot on receiving the information, all three bodies were found hanging.

The neighbours told the police they last saw the family on Friday.

Rathore said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple first killed their son after which they hanged themselves. It appears to be a case of mass suicide.”

