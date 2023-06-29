MP Shocker: Father declares daughter dead due to inter-faith marriage

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a father declared his daughter dead after she married a man belonging to a different religion. More shocking was that the father took his daughter to a police station and covered her with white cloth – symbolising ‘kafan’ – used for wrapping a dead body.



The incident was reported from Mandsaur district last week. In a viral video which surfaced on social media, the father could be seen covering his daughter with white cloth. He could be heard saying, “She married a Muslim man, which is embarrassing for the family. She is dead for us from today.”

Later, Mandsaur district SP Anurag Sujania suspended assistant sub-inspector and two constables who were present on duty at the Nahargarh police station, where the incident took place.

The police said that the family of the woman had lodged a missing complaint. She was later traced and called to record her statement on June 25. The father also came to the police station and covered his daughter with a white cloth, declaring her dead.

According to the police, in her statement, the woman claimed that she converted to Islam and got married to Sahil Mansoori, a resident of Sanjeet Naka, Mandsaur.

A similar incident was reported a couple of weeks back when upset over their daughter marrying a man from a different religion, the parents performed her last rites on the bank of Narmada river in Jabalpur district.

The family performed ‘pind-dan’ and ‘mrityu bhoj’ in the name of the girl who was alive.

The family also distributed condolence cards to inform the relatives about the ‘death’ of their daughter on.

