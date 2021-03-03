Spread the love



















‘MP Simha should Apologize for his Comments Hurting Christians’- Former MLA JR Lobo

Mangaluru: The ire of the Christian community across the state is directed against the instructions issued by the MP Pratap Simha to officials at the Karnataka Development Programme meeting held on 24 February 2021, in which the MP reportedly directed the officials to identify people moving around with crosses in their necks and to deprive them of the facilities being extended by the government. Condemning MP’s comments Christian organizations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state had staged protests and had urged the MP to apologize. The protesters even warned that unless the MP tenders an apology to the community, activists will gherao all the programmes in which the MP will be participating.

Locally here in Mangaluru, former MLA JR Lobo during a press meet held at Congress Bhavan in Mallikatta, Mangaluru said, “The Christian community seeks an apology from Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha over his recent remarks on the Christian community at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Mysuru. During that meeting, the MP had directed to deprive the government facilities to those who wear the cross on their necks. I want to ask the MP, Is it a crime to wear the cross on or around the neck? MPs should know that wearing a cross on the neck is the symbol of the Christian community. MP Simha has used his cheap mentality in spitting out those comments, The comments from the MP had drawn the ire of the Christian community, and therefore we demand that he tenders an apology immediately. Moreover, he is unfit to be a member of parliament”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Alwyn, an activist of a Christian organization said, “MP Simha should know that he became an MP by getting votes from all the communities. The Christian community is provided with government facilities out of the taxes paid by the people, not out of money collected from the MP. He is expected to know these facts. Shooting off their mouths at their whims and fancies happens to be a bad habit of some BJP leaders. Some leaders of that party cannot go to bed without mouthing derogatory and insulting remarks about other communities. He would not have issued such a statement if he was aware of the contributions made by the Christians to the progress of the state and the nation. It does not permit a people’s representative to speak on the basis of castes and religions. Therefore, he should offer an apology immediately”.

Lawrence D’Souza- Labour Cell District Congress President, Sahul Hameed- President, DK Congress Minority Cell, Prakash Salian, Mrs Mariamma Thomas- Vice President-District Congress and Alwyn D’Souza- Minority Cell Ullal region were present on the dais.