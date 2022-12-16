Mr Abdul Razak Nitte Elected President of Tulu Koota Kuwait

Kuwait: The 23rd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) was held on Friday, December 09, 2022, at the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya. The program commenced with prayer by master Aashna Ram followed by national anthems of Kuwait and India.

The president, Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty, and the advisors, Mr Satishchandra Shetty and Mr Tharendra Shettigar along with the management committee members marked the auspicious beginning of the program by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Vice President, Mr Abdul Razak wholeheartedly welcomed the members of the association for the 23rd Annual General Body Meeting and congratulated everyone for the successful journey of TKK.

At the meeting, General Secretary Mr Roshan Quadras submitted the Annual Report for the year 2022 which reflected the accomplishments of the Koota during the whole year. The audited annual financial report for the year 2022 was presented by Treasurer Mr Dinesh Ram Bannanje. Both reports were approved in the meeting by the attending members.

Welfare Officer Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque presented a detailed welfare report which highlighted the welfare activities carried out by Tulukoota Kuwait for the year 2022 with visual slides. TKK is very proud to announce that during the year, a total of INR 11 Lakhs was donated to the needy under various welfare projects. The audience and the TKK members appreciated the philanthropy work of TKK with applause.

The Committee members who excelled in fundraising efforts by reaching out to individuals, advertisers, and sponsors to support the events of Tulu Koota during the year, were awarded during the AGM. The highest financial contributors for the association during 2022, President Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty, Advisor Mr Wilson D’Souza, Advisor Mr Ramesh Shekar Bhandary, Vice President Mr Abdul Razak, Welfare Officer Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque, Sports Secretary Mr Lionel Mascarenhas, Committee Members – Mr Harish Bhadary, Mr Chandrahass Shetty, Mrs Chetana Shetty, and Mr Anil Britto were honoured.

In the concluding remark of the outgoing president, Mr Sanath Shetty thanked advisors and all the committee members for their excellent support during his tenure. Mr Sanath Shetty honoured all the committee members with a shawl and a token of appreciation memento as a remembrance for their continuous support during the year 2021-2022.

The following cultural programs were performed by the talented participants, members, and kids of Tulu Koota Kuwait.

Dance performances by Buzz Dance Academy, Spark dance group, Sparkling stars, Pokiri Jawaniyer Team, Ashna & Arshith Ram and Justin Reon Carlo, and Schnell Correia.

Kannada song by Mughda Bhandary

Hindi Songs by, Ms Laveena Prafulla, and Mr Suresh Salian.

Kannada songs by Mr Suresh Salian, Mr Sharif Kairangala, and Mr Govind Babu.

Comedy Skit by Mr Lionel Mascarenhas & team

The second part of the stage program was the introduction of the year 2023 Managing Committee members for the Koota. Election officer Mr Yadunath Alva efficiently introduced the unanimously elected new management committee members.

The elected members of the new managing committee are:

President – Mr Abdul Razak Nitte

Vice President – Mr Shankar Shetty

General Secretary – Mr Harish Bhandary

Joint Secretary – Mrs Sharon Gonsalves

Treasurer – Mr Roshan Prashanth Quadras

Internal Auditor – Dinesh Ram Bannanje

Cultural Secretary – Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque

Sports Secretary – Mr Srinath Prabhu

Public Relations Officer – Mr Lionel Mascarenhas

Welfare Officer – Mr Vijay Kumar Kairangala

The newly elected managing committee members in their introduction speech thanked Tulu Koota Kuwait for the great opportunity to serve this prestigious association. They assured their utmost professionalism, commitment, and teamwork for all the activities of TKK.

The newly elected President, Mr Abdul Razak Nitte in his speech expressed his gratitude for electing him for the lead role of TKK. As Tulu Koota Kuwait steps into the 24th year of its inception, he assured of dynamic teamwork with the continuation of welfare projects under health and the project education, as per the requirement and to continue the hard work to enhance the credibility and visibility of Tulu Koota Kuwait through greater welfare and charity projects for the benefit of Tuluvas. All the members of TKK congratulated the new President and the managing committee for the year 2023.

The new management committee released the New calendar for the year 2023 sponsored by Badr Al Samaa Medical Center.

The event culminated with a fabulous Christmas celebration. Christmas Carols were sung by the talented TKK kids – Sparkling stars group led by Mrs Rita Pinto. The entry of Santa Claus brought joy and happiness to the children and gathered attendees. Cake cutting and distribution of sweets marked the beginning of the Christmas season and the New Year.

The Raffle draw was efficiently conducted by energetic committee member, Mr Manoj Shetty, and the winners grabbed exciting prizes.

The program was coordinated by Mr Roshan Quadras and the cultural program was well coordinated by Mr Manoj Shetty with excellent compering from the dynamic committee member Mr Dheeraj Salian. Mr Ronald Dsouza coordinated the technical part of the cultural program. Sound & Lights for the program was provided by Mr Anand of – Waves, and photography by Mr Vineeth. The program was concluded with a vote of thanks by the General Secretary, Mr Harish Bhandary, followed by a scrumptious dinner served by Beit Al Khalij Restaurant, Kuwait.