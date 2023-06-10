Mangala Resource Management Private Limited (MRMPL) will Reward Gift Vouchers to People who Drop Off Plastic, e-Waste etc at their Booth set up at Fiza by Nexus Mall premises, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Followed close on its heels after Mangaluru City corporation had launched PM Narendra Modi’s initiative ‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ to champion the RRRs of waste management- Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle on 23 May 2023, now Mangala Resource Management Private Limited (MRMPL), a non-profit organisation, associated with Ramakrishna Math in Swachh Mangaluru initiative, has launched an initiative to collect plastic and e-waste from the public. Those who hand over plastic and e-waste will be rewarded with gift vouchers that offer attractive discounts on reputed clothing brands at Fiza by Nexus Mall in Mangaluru.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Team Mangala Resources Management Pvt.Ltd, blessed by Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, is organising the 3 days’ Plastic & e-Waste Collection Drive from 09 June 2023 to 11 June 2023 in association with Fiza by Nexus Mall Mangaluru. The Campaign programme was jointly inaugurated by Premananda Shetty, Ex-Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation and Capt. Ganesh Karnik, Ex -MLC and the Director of MRMPL at the Forum Mall today. Nellur Sachin Shetty, Director, MRMPL and Sunil, an official of the Fiza Mall Management were also present on the occasion.

MRMPL director Sachin Shetty speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” The campaign that got underway on Friday, will continue till Sunday 11 June. We planned this campaign as part of World Environment Day, which was observed on June 5. The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. Hence, we have set up a centre at the entrance of the mall, to collect plastic and e-waste. To encourage those who participate in our campaign will be given gift vouchers worth up to Rs 600 through Reliance Trends and Payless. Participants may redeem the discount vouchers at the shops in the mall. The initial response was good, he said, adding that the campaign is likely to attract more people on Saturday and Sunday”

” The MRMPL has organised the campaign to create awareness among people about plastic and e-waste pollution. The centre at the shopping mall will accept all types of plastic waste, unused TVs, monitors, music systems, speakers, keyboards, desktops, laptops, notepads, CPUs, fridges, washing machines, geysers, air conditioners, coolers, ceiling fans, mobile phones, landline phones, wi-fi routers, cameras, chargers, adapters, extension cords, cables, mixie, grinders, ovens, iron box, kettle, radio, hair dryers, electric toys, printers, projectors, scanners, CDs, DVDs, UPS, batteries and other electric and electronic items” added Shetty.

A Collection Point is put in place at the main entrance of the Fiza Mall. One can drop his/her plastic and e-waste at this point and collect attractive discount coupons from reputed Clothing Brands like TRENDS, PAYLESS and more. The people of Mangaluru are requested to make the best use of this facility created by MRMPL to dispose of their plastic and e-waste.

