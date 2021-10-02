Spread the love



















MRPL Adopts 1250 Wild Animals at Pilikula for 2 Years

Mangaluru: During the times of the COVID Crisis MRPL has joined hands with the District Administration and State Government for the preservation of precious wildlife. MRPL’s contribution was recognised by the Zoo Authority of India as one of the three significant contributors to the cause.

During the sudden and extended lockdown due to COVID-19 Pilikula Nisargadhama suffered a huge revenue loss and funding crisis. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, A Govt of India Enterprise and a subsidiary of ONGC Ltd came to the rescue of Pilikula Zoo and adopted all the 1250 wild animals of the zoo for 2 years at a total outlay of Rs 8.1 Crore. This sponsorship from MRPL will provide fodder to these animals and also provide veterinary facilities like Lab, Xray, Quarantine and medicines to the animals. Up to recent times, animals were sponsored by various organisations and individuals including celebrities. However, Covid times had seriously affected the sponsorship and the animals were staring at a bleak future.

MRPL MD M. Venkatesh said that “Being a responsible organisation functioning under MOPNG of GOI, MRPL is committed to the cause of preservation of wildlife and its contribution at Pilikula is one such endeavour in the service of society. We are committed to the wholistic development of the region while fulfilling the energy needs of the state.”

MRPL has earlier sponsored the project named ‘Let us plant a forest – Creation of Green Belt’, MRPL has planted saplings in Pilikula Biological Park at Vamanjoor, Mangalore and developed in a total area of 50 acres at the total cost of Rs 70 Lakhs. The saplings of western ghat species were planted in 20 acres and 30 acres in two phases, Phase I and Phase II respectively.

MRPL has also signed an MoU with the Department of Forest, Karnataka Government to develop the forest in 25 acres of land at Tannirbhavi, Mangalore at a cost of Rs 1.45 Crores.

