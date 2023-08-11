MRPL AKAM Event: Modern tools provided to Potters

Mangaluru: MRPL as part of its Azadi Ka Amrut Mhotsav event had organised an event to support the Craftsmen of Dakshina Kannada District. 35 Members of the Potter community were handed over Modern tools to improve their productivity and multiply their income.

MRPL’s Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration was held at Lions Club Hall, Puttur on 11 August 2023. Dr Rudolph Noronha, General Manager and Shri Manish Guptha Senior Manager represented MRPL at the event.

Shri Shashi Kumar Rai Baliyottu, Director SCDCC Bank, S Janardhana Moolya Chief Executive Potters Cottage Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd. Director. Shri Damodhara V VICE President of Potters cooperative industry was present on the occasion.

Dr Noronha spoke on the occasion and said, “MRPL through its impactful CSR and CER activities strives to make a difference in the lives of the needy sections of society”. He also expressed hope that “MRPL-sponsored modern tools and tackles would go a long way in multiplying income for the potter community and thereby promote environment-friendly implements”.

10 Potters received Electric Potter wheels on the occasion and 25 were provided with Design Kits. All the beneficiaries expressed their happiness about the high quality of the items provided by MRPL.

