MRPL Announces Financial Result for Third quarter

The Board of Directors of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary company of ONGC and Schedule “A” Mini Ratna Category I Company during its 242nd Meeting held on January 28, 2022, approved its Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter (Q3 FY’22) and Nine Months (IXM

FY’22) ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Third quarter 0 3 FY’22 (03 FY’21):

• Gross revenue from operations ~ 25,238 Crore (Q3 FY’21 ~ 14,136

Crore).

• Profit before Tax ~ 1,493 Crore (Q3 FY’21 Loss before tax ~ 111

Crore).

• Profit after Tax of~ 969 crore (Q3 FY’21 Loss after tax~ 76 Crore).

• GRM of 9.29 $/bbl (Q3 FY’21 GRM of 3.26 $/bbl).

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months IXM FY’22 (IXM FY’21):

• Gross revenue from operations ~ 58,078 Crore (IXM FY’21 t 30,231

Crore).

• Profit before Tax ~ 970 Crore (IXM FY’21 Loss before tax t 864

Crore).

• Profit after Tax oft 640 crore (IXM FY’21 Loss after tax~ 569 Crore).

• GRM of 5.80 $/bbl (IXM FY’21 GRM of 2.25 $/bbl).

Physical and Financial Performance:



Major Highlights for the Third quarter 03 FY’22:

1. Crude throughput of 116.44% of the capacity utilization achieved.

2. Fuel & Loss in Q3 was one of the lowest, Energy performance measure in terms of MBN was lowest during any quarter.

3. Highest Poly Propylene, Motor Spirit (Petrol) production achieved in October and December months.

4. Multiple initiatives are taken to improve the revenue from marketing margins in domestic, exports and B2B arrangements.

5. Retail expansion plan is put in place for the next 5 years. 29th Retail Outlet has been commissioned.

6. Highest LPG dispatch in a month & quarter achieved.

7. Desalination plant commissioned in Dec 2021, which will mitigate one of the major risks faced by the company with respect to water availability.

8. New HSD tanks along with the new HSD coastal line to jetty commissioned during the quarter.

9. FCC Gasoline Treatment Unit unit commissioned as a part of the BSVI project and stabilized and operated beyond 100% of design capacity producing an additional about 25 TMT per month of MS.