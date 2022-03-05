MRPL bags 2 State level Safety Awards

Mangaluru: On 4th March 2022, MRPL received two safety awards on the occasion of the 51st National Safety Day Celebrations. MRPL has bagged First prize for Safe Operations in the Oil Industry category and Safety award for Co-Gen Boiler (Power/ Process) in the prestigious award ceremony organised by the Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health, Ministry of Labour and Skills, Government of Karnataka at Shivarathreeshwara Centre, JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Managing Director Shri M Venkatesh received the award from Shri Arabail Shivaram Hebbar, Hon’ble Minister of Labour, Government of Karnataka. A team of MRPL delegates comprising Shri Elango M, ED (Refinery); Shri S P Kamath, GGM (TS); Shri M S Sudarsan, CGM (HSE), Shri Harisha B, Vice President – Management Staff Association and Shri Mukesh BA, President – MRPL Employees Union were present during this award ceremony.

Based on its safety performance for the calendar year 2021, MRPL has been awarded as the ‘winner in the Oil Industry category’. The award ‘Safety award for Co-Gen Boiler (Power/Process)’ was given away for excellence in Operation, Maintenance and Reliability of the Co-Gen Boilers in MRPL.