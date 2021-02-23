Spread the love



















MRPL Bags First Place among Indian Refineries

Mangaluru: Coastal Karnataka based Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, MRPL has bagged first place for “Furnace Efficiency” among all the Hydrocarbon Refineries in the nation.

This award for best furnace efficiency was announced by CHT (Center for high technology) of the MOPNG ( Ministry for Petroleum and Natural Gas as part of SAKSHAM 2020 awards.

SAKSHAM or SANRAKSHAN KSHAMTA MAHOTSAV is a monthlong campaign promoted by the ministry to encourage conservation of energy and reduce fuel consumption. Petroleum Conservation Research Association of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India steers this drive to reduce fuel consumption and promote self-sufficiency.

MRPL, which is currently facing challenges due to fluctuations in domestic fuel demand and covid related global challenges, has made a strong statement about its fuel efficiency through this award.