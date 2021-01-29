Spread the love



















MRPL Bags Two National Awards

Coastal Karnataka based Petroleum Refinery MRPL has bagged 2 national awards as announced by PRSI. MRPL has bagged 2nd Prize for Best Event Management. This award has been given for MRPL’s successful conduct of Refinery and Petrochemical technology meet for the first time in Karnataka.

MRPL also bagged a Third Prize for best COVID-19 response among all industries. This award was given in recognition to its COVID contributions to Dakshina Kannada District.

MRPL is being recognized with these awards for the first time.