MRPL Becomes the largest PSU-Refinery (single location) in India

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a mini Ratna CPSE PSU refinery based in Coastal Karnataka and a subsidiary of ONGC, has become the single largest PSU-Refinery (single location) in the Nation for the year 2022-23. MRPL achieved this feat by processing 17.14 Million Metric Tons of Crude oil during the past financial year. This is also the highest-ever throughput processed by any single-location PSU refinery in India’s Petroleum refining history. MRPL processes 10% of the total Crude oil refined by the PSU petroleum refineries of the Nation.

Set up as a joint venture refinery in 1988 with a 3.69 MMTPA capacity, MRPL later underwent a second and third-phase expansion to raise its capacity to 15.00 MMTPA. The refinery configuration has a Nelson Complexity Index of 11.3, one of the highly complex PSU refineries. MRPL Petchem Intensity is currently at 9.5%, aiming to reach 15% in the medium term.

MRPL can process more than 250 different types of crude from around the world. Crudes from the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Africa, South America and the US are the major ones processed in MRPL. MRPL is capable of producing almost a full range of petroleum products like Naphtha, LPG, Motor Spirit, High-Speed Diesel, Kerosene, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Sulphur, Xylene, Bitumen, along with Pet Coke and Polypropylene.

In recent times MRPL has taken significant steps to build its Petrochemical profile. Its 440 KTA Novolen gas-phase Polypropylene Plant can produce a complete range of homopolymer grades. Its Aromatic Complex can produce 0.905 MMTPA of Para Xylene and 0.273 MMTPA of Benzene. This Aromatic Complex is in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) and fully integrated with MRPL. MRPL has ambitious plans for the Retail business shortly. It has initiated to expand its coveted RO brand HiQ in 1000 locations in South India in the near future.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Managing Director Shri Sanjay Varma said, “MRPL has made a strong bounce back after effectively countering the challenges posed by the Pandemic. With the strong support of MOPNG and our parent organisation ONGC and through the dedicated efforts of all stakeholders, MRPL is now poised to reach greater heights in the days to come. Our focus will be on meeting Atmanirbharata through producing precious Petrochemicals while effectively focusing on Environmental protection by concentrating on renewable energy solutions”.

Like this: Like Loading...